Ad Unit
Thursday, February 9, 2017

10 wildest details surround Charles Oakley incident

February 9, 2017
by Larry Brown

Charles Oakley

Charles Oakley’s outburst at Wednesday’s New York Knicks-Los Angeles Clippers game stole headlines for many reasons.

A popular player when he was with the Knicks, Oakley reportedly bought a ticket to the game nearby owner James Dolan’s seats. The former big man has had many issues with his former franchise over the past few years, and he especially has had friction with Dolan. Oakley reportedly started yelling at Dolan, was warned by security, and then had a massive meltdown that led to him being ejected from the game, assaulting security guards and being arrested (video here).

Everything about the story was incredible, but there are a few other details surrounding it that are especially notable. Here’s a look at some of those under-the-radar nuggets.

1) Tennis legend John McEnroe, a notorious hot-head himself, had a front-row seat to the madness.

He’s the guy in the blue shirt and white hair, mere feet away from Oakley in this video:

2) Former Knicks president Dave Checketts was apparently trying to help bail Oakley out of jail:

3) An NYPD officer supposedly supported the “Free Oakley” cause:

4) Doc Rivers, who was coaching the Clippers during the game against the Knicks, had this funny comment:

5) This photo captured by the New York Daily News and featured on their back page is incredible:

6) Oakley’s Wikipedia page received a comical update

7) Comedian Chris Rock was at the game, wondering what happened

The NY Daily News reported the following:

“After Oakley was taken away by police, Chris Rock was spotted waking through hallway asking, “What the hell happened?”

8) A “Free Oakley” movement started immediately

Barstool Sports was quick to capitalize on the story and started a “Free Oakley” movement, even creating this T-shirt.

9) Even LeBron James joined Team Oakley:

Mood!! #Legend

A photo posted by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

10) The Knicks said Oakley needs “help” in their official statement on the matter

This is awfully rich coming from a franchise struggling as badly as the Knicks are, with all their drama between Phil Jackson and Carmelo Anthony splashing all over the news. If anyone needs “help,” it’s the Knicks.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus