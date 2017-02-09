10 wildest details surround Charles Oakley incident

Charles Oakley’s outburst at Wednesday’s New York Knicks-Los Angeles Clippers game stole headlines for many reasons.

A popular player when he was with the Knicks, Oakley reportedly bought a ticket to the game nearby owner James Dolan’s seats. The former big man has had many issues with his former franchise over the past few years, and he especially has had friction with Dolan. Oakley reportedly started yelling at Dolan, was warned by security, and then had a massive meltdown that led to him being ejected from the game, assaulting security guards and being arrested (video here).

Everything about the story was incredible, but there are a few other details surrounding it that are especially notable. Here’s a look at some of those under-the-radar nuggets.

1) Tennis legend John McEnroe, a notorious hot-head himself, had a front-row seat to the madness.

He’s the guy in the blue shirt and white hair, mere feet away from Oakley in this video:

SBNY Exclusive Part II: Charles Oakley getting pulled out of the Garden pic.twitter.com/WtsVVVitH3 — SportsBlogNewYork (@SportBlogNYC) February 9, 2017

2) Former Knicks president Dave Checketts was apparently trying to help bail Oakley out of jail:

Just got off the phone with my dad. He's currently attempting to bail Oakley out of jail. This is beyond said. Knicks should be ashamed. — Spencer Checketts (@1280Spence) February 9, 2017

3) An NYPD officer supposedly supported the “Free Oakley” cause:

Great scene. An NYPD officer just chanted: "Free Charles Oakley! Free Charles Oakley!" — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) February 9, 2017

4) Doc Rivers, who was coaching the Clippers during the game against the Knicks, had this funny comment:

Doc Rivers on Charles Oakley incident: "I thought for a second I was gonna run down there, but then I thought, what the hell am I gonna do?" — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) February 9, 2017

5) This photo captured by the New York Daily News and featured on their back page is incredible:

An early look at tomorrow's front page…

CHARLES IS CHARGED https://t.co/CCnoKYT3C7

Knicks legend cuffed for MSG fight pic.twitter.com/zMvSFyqZGh — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 9, 2017

6) Oakley’s Wikipedia page received a comical update

Lmfao the Wikipedia page for Charles Oakley just got changed pic.twitter.com/Yj02ney7YV — Russell TripDubBrook (@Jhickness9) February 9, 2017

7) Comedian Chris Rock was at the game, wondering what happened

The NY Daily News reported the following:

“After Oakley was taken away by police, Chris Rock was spotted waking through hallway asking, “What the hell happened?”

8) A “Free Oakley” movement started immediately

Barstool Sports was quick to capitalize on the story and started a “Free Oakley” movement, even creating this T-shirt.

#FreeOakley shirts now on sale. Support the Resistance. The Revolution is here in the name of Charles Oakley #Knicks https://t.co/nffNaZIiJB pic.twitter.com/c3WmgREkWd — KFC (@KFCBarstool) February 9, 2017

9) Even LeBron James joined Team Oakley:

Mood!! #Legend A photo posted by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:23pm PST

10) The Knicks said Oakley needs “help” in their official statement on the matter

This is awfully rich coming from a franchise struggling as badly as the Knicks are, with all their drama between Phil Jackson and Carmelo Anthony splashing all over the news. If anyone needs “help,” it’s the Knicks.