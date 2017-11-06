12 most improved players in the NBA this season

The calendar has flipped to November, Daylight Savings Time is no more, and most teams have played their first ten games or so, leaving roughly 72 contests remaining on the schedule. Of course, that can only mean one thing: [sounds airhorn] it’s Overreaction Season. And perhaps the most sacred of all the Overreaction Season traditions is fangirling over those who have successfully turned those 3 a.m. Instagram workouts and that reported 15 pounds of extra muscle into greater productivity on the court. Standing high above the rest of the field, here are the 12 most improved players of the 2017-18 season so far:

Kristaps Porzingis, PF, New York Knicks

Carmelo Anthony’s departure was all that was needed for our Latvian messiah to reveal himself fully. Porzingis has mutated into a nightly 30-point scoring threat now that he is the focal point of the Knickerbockers’ offense (sometimes even 40 as he proved on Sunday night in a comeback win over the Indiana Pacers), and he has been stunningly efficient despite the massive increase in volume (a career-high 48.3 percent shooting). One of Porzingis’ teammates thinks his scorching start should place him squarely in the MVP conversation. I might even take it a step further and call for beatification if he continues to flex with end-to-end displays of power like this:

Steven Adams, C, Oklahoma City Thunder

Spacing saves. With Carmelo Anthony starting at power forward instead of Taj Gibson, and Paul George stretching out opposing defenses instead of Victor Oladipo, Adams can finally rumble down the lane to his heart’s content for the Thunder. He has responded to the opportunity in kind with his best season both scoring (13.5 points per game) and rebounding (8.9 boards). Toss in his intimidating interior defense, and this mustachioed maestro looks like he’s worth every penny of the $100 million that Oklahoma City invested in him last season. What else is there to say? Funaki is a force.

Aaron Gordon, PF, Orlando Magic

Gordon suddenly becoming a lights-out long-range shooter this season may very well be the greatest surprise party that anyone has ever thrown. The high-flying forward has somehow more than doubled both his three-point makes (from 1.0 last season to 2.6 this season) AND his three-point percentage (from 28.8 to a flat-out absurd 58.1) through seven games. Yes, sample size, yada, yada, yada. But there’s reason to believe this might not be a total fluke.

The Magic have moved Gordon back to his natural power forward spot (praise be), and there he has a quickness advantage on opposing 4s off the dribble. That means the threat of his drive needs to be taken more seriously and thus he can get his shot off easier. That kind of versatility has really opened up Orlando’s offense and unleashed Gordon’s own potential as a human cheat code, so expect his career year (19.3 points, 8.4 rebounds per game) to continue.

Victor Oladipo, SG, Indiana Pacers

Oladipo is currently in the top ten in the NBA in scoring because basketball is weird and unpredictable. I suppose some uptick in production from the fifth-year guard was expected after he moved out of the house of overbearing big brother Russell Westbrook. But Oladipo has already turned as many 25-plus point performances (four) as he did during all of 2016-17. And despite being a notoriously poor finisher as well as an inconsistent long-range shooter, he is hitting on 50.0 percent of his overall shot attempts and 49.0 percent of his three-pointers. Yes, Victor is free, and he is loving every minute of it.

Jaylen Brown, SG/SF, Boston Celtics

Hope is exactly what Boston needed after the catastrophic injury to Gordon Hayward on opening night. That much Brown has provided despite it only being his second season in the league. He ranks second on the C’s in points (15.6), rebounds (6.6), and threes (1.9) per game and plays with that Philly cheese confidence every time he steps onto the floor. Brad Stevens can also trust him to put multiple positions in a straitjacket on the defensive end, as it seems Brown is doing whatever the exact opposite of a sophomore slump is.

D’Angelo Russell, PG/SG, Brooklyn Nets

Russell hasn’t quite been the torrent of wrath many expected him to be in his first year of post-Lakers exile, but he has still been pretty darn good. Jeremy Lin’s season-ending patellar tear in the opener meant more responsibility and more usage for D’Lo right off the bat in Brooklyn, but he has stepped up to the plate with team-leading tallies in points (21.1) and assists (5.3) per game (making him one of only nine players in the entire NBA to reach both of those marks so far this season). Russell’s fluidity as a scorer and his ability to create for his teammates in the halfcourt are well known. Now he is adding even more ways to make his defenders act a fool, and we just can’t stop watching.

Jeremy Lamb, SG, Charlotte Hornets

The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist. The greatest trick Jeremy Lamb ever pulled however was convincing the NBA he actually did exist. That’s exactly what the little-known guard has finally been doing this season with 18.1 points per game (more than twice his career average of 8.3) and 1.7 triples at a 45.5 percent clip (10th among all qualified shooting guards). Lamb’s lightning bolt production has largely been a function of the injury to Nicolas Batum, who has missed the entire season so far with an elbow injury. But Lamb is showing out as a quality No. 2 option behind Kemba Walker, which is a sentence I never thought I would be typing.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF, Milwaukee Bucks

Let the records show that 2017-18 was the season that The Greek Freak let go of his earthly tether fully and entirely in order to soar amongst the clouds. Where to begin with Giannis? The league-leading 31 points per game? The immaculate 58.3 percent from the field? The nearly ten rebounds a contest? The mean mugs when he yams on a dude after taking two dribbles from the locker room? Suffice it to say, Antetokounmpo affects the game in so many different ways that it’s tough to keep track, and his talent has finally caught up with his preposterous physical gifts. Halloween may be over, but Giannis will stay terrorizing the National Basketball Association for a long time to come.

Ricky Rubio, PG, Utah Jazz

Maybe it’s the fully grizzly beard, but what on earth has gotten into Ricky this season? A player whose offensive limitations are basically a meme and which appeared to factor heavily into Minnesota’s yearly determination to trade him, Rubio is getting buckets like a man possessed now that he finally has a new team. He has improved his scoring average by nearly six points to 17.0 a game in Utah and has never gotten to the line at a higher rate (4.9 attempts a night) or shot as prolifically from deep (1.8 threes per game). Rubio’s assist averages have dipped to an uncharacteristic 6.1 though, but that may be a byproduct of playing beside other quality playmakers like Joe Ingles and Donovan Mitchell, which in turn is allowing the Spaniard to focus more on getting his own buckets.

Andre Drummond, C, Detroit Pistons

Fact: Andre Drummond is a career 38.9 percent free throw shooter. Also fact: Andre Drummond has never shot better than 41.8 percent from the line in a single season before. Also also fact: Andre Drummond has made 30 of his 40 free throws attempts (75.0 percent) to start this season. Checkmate, atheists.

Seriously though, the UConn product’s quantum leap from the charity stripe should have major implications on his net effectiveness, allowing him to be more aggressive attacking the basket now that he no longer seems to be afraid of shooting foul shots. Meanwhile, the extra freebies should directly aid him in the points department as well. Elsewhere, Drummond’s spread pick-and-roll with Reggie Jackson is potent again thanks to the arrival of Avery Bradley and an energized Tobias Harris. And with a 3.1 combined steals and blocks per game (the highest such mark of his career), Drummond is starting to snatch some souls on defense too. Can I get a hallelujah?

Otto Porter, SF/PF, Washington Wizards

Perhaps the least-heralded member of Washington’s core group of players, Porter has been nothing short of Ottomatic this season (I’ll see myself out now). With 2.6 threes and 2.3 steals per game, the former No. 3 pick is essentially what you would get if you took a 3-and-D forward and tossed him in a blender with a bunch of steroids. Porter has also kicked up his scoring to a personal best 18.1 points a night, giving the Wizards a third lethal option on the perimeter. Many had their doubts that he was worth the $104 million max deal Washington coughed up to retain him this summer. Maintaining this level of production over the next five months could prove tricky, but so far, so good for Junior.

TJ Warren, SF, Phoenix Suns

Credit Warren as a driving force behind Phoenix’s semi-amazing turnaround after their flaming garbage pail start to the season. He has already posted games of 20, 24, 27, and 40 points in the opening weeks of the season, and he is doing so almost exclusively from inside the three-point arc. Warren is also seventh among small forwards in rebounding and continues to show excellent intuition cutting to the basket as Devin Booker, Tyler Ulis, or another guard initiates the offense. The type of positional flexibility he possesses is highly valuable to the modern game as well, so here’s hoping for more love from the greater basketball community for The Warren Commission.