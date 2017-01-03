5 best NBA rookies entering the midway point

The 2016-2017 NBA regular season is nearing the midway point and most of the yearly trends have been set. We know who the contenders are, we know who the pretenders are, and we’ve established which free agents have had the biggest impact for their new teams.

But what about league rookies?

Now 30-plus games into the regular season and only a handful more away from the middle mark of the season, we’ve been given a general sense of where most stand. So with that in mind, here’s a look at the NBA’s top five rookies so far.

5. Brandon Ingram (Los Angeles Lakers)

The Los Angeles Lakers have not been very good in the post-Kobe Bryant era, but rookie Brandon Ingram is giving fans reason to be optimistic about the future.

The versatile Ingram can play multiple positions, which only adds to his overall value, and he has proven to be an asset on defense. He’s agile, lengthy, and he has shown a very high basketball IQ.

Ingram is still dealing with some rookie issues (see: shooting 34.5% from the field), but the improvements are evident to anyone watching. The 19-year-old is a unique talent who’s only going to get better.

Perhaps most encouraging of all has been Ingram’s adaptation to the speed of the NBA and his court vision. He’s also slowly begun to establish himself as a bit of a vocal leader, recently calling on his teammates to play more “unselfish” basketball.

Ingram may be far from the top of this list, but he’s getting better with each passing game and has earned the right to start in L.A.

Season stats (per game): 27.4 minutes, 7.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.4 blocks and .345 from the field.

4. Buddy Hield (New Orleans Pelicans)

A few weeks ago, New Orleans Pelicans rookie Buddy Hield may have been on the outside of this list looking in. However, he’s really begun to hit his stride lately, and is making fewer mistakes.

Hield has averaged double-digit points during the month of December, boosting his yearly average as a result, while also seeing an increase in his rebounds per game and a drastic increase in his shooting from three-point range.

Among rookies Hield ranks fourth in scoring, but if he continues at his current pace, he may end up No. 2 behind Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (who we’ll get to a bit later on).

After a somewhat tumultuous and inconsistent start to his NBA career, Hield is really rounding into shape and the Pelicans are finally getting a glimpse of what’s to come.

Season stats (per game): 19.7 minutes, 8.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.1 blocks and .397 from the field.

3. Dario Saric (Philadelphia 76ers)

One of two talented rookies on the Philadelphia 76ers, Dario Saric in an international import who’s been faced with not only a transition to the United States, but also a transition to small forward.

After playing two years of pro ball in Turkey, Saric was drafted 12th overall by the Sixers and was initially relegated to the backup power forward position. Injuries (Ben Simmons, fractured foot) thrust him into the starting lineup before a trade (Ersan Ilyasova) once again landed him to the bench. Then came the move to small forward.

Needless to say, it’s been anything but a smooth and consistent transition for Saric. But to his credit, he’s taken everything in stride, done what he’s been asked, and is slowly beginning to find some consistency on the court.

Currently, Saric is second among rookies in points per game and rebounds per game, but has shown much greatest potential. Should the 76ers leave him at a static position instead of bouncing him around, he could very well end the season as one of the top three rookies from an otherwise under-performing draft class.

Season stats (per game): 24.1 minutes, 9.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.2 blocks and .387 from the field.

2. Malcolm Brogdon (Milwaukee Bucks)

At 24 years old, Malcolm Brogdon is considered an “old” rookie, and that’s something that may come into play later in his career. But if not for Joel Embiid, we might be talking about the Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard as the steal of the draft.

Currently, Brogdon, a second-round pick out of Virginia, is second among rookies in assists, third in steals and fifth in scoring. But he’s first when it comes to huge dunks.

Brogdon’s potential is there for anyone to see, so now it’s just a matter of putting all the pieces together. And while he’s had some issues with inconsistency — something all rookies endure — there’s no turning a blind eye to the kind of skill Brogdon possesses.

With more experience and increased minutes, Brogdon appears destined to be a solid starter in the NBA.

Season stats (per game): 23.2 minutes, 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.0 steals and .451 from the field.

1. Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

The Philadelphia 76ers struck gold with Joel Embiid, who leads all NBA rookies in points, rebounds and blocks per game. He’s also shooting an impressive 46.4% from the field and an even more impressive 38.8% from beyond the arc.

Embiid remains on a bit of a minutes limit, but he is making a tremendous impact each and every time he’s on the court. He’s far and away the favorite for Rookie of the Year and really isn’t even in the same league as most of his fellow rookies.

In fact, if Embiid played enough qualifying minutes, he would be tied for the league lead in blocks per game and second in three-point shooting for a center behind only Marc Gasol of the Memphis Grizzlies.

“He still has so much more to give and such a long way to grow and go,” 76ers head coach Brett Brown told CSN recently. “He knows that more than anybody. That’s where I get excited because I see him just scratching the surface on about every level with his game. Even with that, to me, truthful comment and factual comment, he’s pretty good as we see it. To think we’d be talking about this back when in [December] having only played 20 games, I think it has caught probably everybody off guard.”

In his very first season, there’s also a better than not chance Embiid is named to the All-Star team. How’s that for impressing the masses?

Season stats (per game): 24.8 minutes, 18.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 2.4 blocks and .464 from the field.