5 NBA players likely to be traded before the deadline

The 2016-2017 NBA regular season is nearing its midway point, and that means trades will soon start flying. Contenders will be looking to add the final pieces to their puzzle as they gear up for a potential playoff run, while the pretenders will be looking to unload big contracts or big-named players in exchange for picks and younger talent. We’ve already seen the Hawks deal Kyle Korver to the Cavaliers, and that makes us wonder who might be next.

A lot can change between now and the league’s trade deadline on February 23, but as things currently sit, here’s a look at five NBA players who could be dealt by the deadline.

5. Rajon Rondo (Chicago Bulls)

Rondo is in a tense situation with the Bulls and probably won’t be in Chicago too much longer.

He was benched for half of the game against Indiana in late December, which led to a second benching in the team’s following game against Milwaukee. The Bulls started playing Michael Carter-Williams in his place instead.

According to Rondo, Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg believes the veteran point guard is just too slow and therefore not really fitting the team’s needs.

Dissatisfied with his benchings, Rondo spoke with the Bulls’ GM, though he did not get any clear answers about his future.

Rondo, who is shooting a career-worst 36.9 percent from the field this season, seems likely to be traded away by Chicago. The Cavaliers have been mentioned as a potential trade partner.

The problem is that Rondo is such a difficult personality — he lasted only one year in Dallas, Sacramento, and possibly even less than that in Chicago — that there might not be many teams willing to take a chance on him. Rondo is earning $14 million this season.

4. Andrew Bogut (Dallas Mavericks)

When the Dallas Mavericks acquired Andrew Bogut in a trade with the Golden State Warriors over the offseason, they likely envisioned things with the big man going much better than they have.

Bogut has only played limited minutes, missed action because of a knee injury, and now he’s coming off the bench for Dallas.

Bogut seems so dissatisfied with the Mavs that he appears to be preparing to be traded.

“Thankfully, I’m a free agent here, so I only have a couple of months more here and then will most likely move on,” Bogut told Sky Sports in a recent interview. “I don’t see myself hanging around with everything that’s gone on. It will be an interesting six months ahead.

“I’ve got a valuable contract … having four months left on my contract, I’m a valuable commodity to be moved.”

Bogut, 32, is averaging a career-low 3.2 points per game, though he has been strong on the boards with 9.3 rebounds per game this season.

He is earning just over $11 million this season, so like he said, his expiring contract makes him a candidate to be traded. The Celtics are one team reported to have interest in acquiring the veteran center.

3. Nerlens Noel (Philadelphia 76ers)

The Philadelphia 76ers are faced with a problem many teams would love to have: an abundance of productive big men.

Thanks to the emergence of rookie Joel Embiid, the 76ers will almost certainly be looking to thin out those numbers, and Nerlens Noel is the most likely trade candidate.

A first-round pick of the 76ers in 2013, Noel has seen his minutes decrease over the previous two seasons. He’s appeared in only eight games this season with zero starts, and is seeing the court for a career-low 11.1 minutes per game. And most of those minutes have come recently in what many believe is a showcase in advance of a potential trade.

With Philadelphia seemingly prioritizing Embiid and Jahlil Okafor by playing the two together while shying away from an Embiid/Noel frontcourt, it seems like the former Kentucky player is most likely to be traded.

Noel has made it clear that he is not happy with his situation in Philly and seems to want out. The Sixers need to find the best deal they can for him and move on. Perhaps the Raptors could be a potential trade partner.

2. Brandon Knight (Phoenix Suns)

Knight is in his sixth NBA season and third with the Phoenix Suns, but he could be on his way out soon. In fact, reports from November and December have said Knight is likely to be moved by the deadline.

The Sacramento Kings could be a potential destination for Knight, as they were said to have pursued the guard over the summer and may still have interest in him. Other potential trade partners could include the 76ers, Bulls or Mavericks.

Since being drafted eighth overall by the Detroit Pistons in the 2011 NBA Draft, Knight has already been traded twice and played for three different head coaches. His stat lines and minutes played resemble a roller coaster on paper, and after looking like a potential All-Star only a season ago, he has now seen his minutes reduced to only 22.6 per game.

Knight is averaging 12.5 points, 2.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game this season, and could see a huge bump in his numbers with a new team. A trade should be mutually beneficial for Knight and the Suns. And if Knight lands in the right place, perhaps he can regain that potential All-Star form.

1. Paul Millsap (Atlanta Hawks)

Where there’s smoke, there’s usually fire. And right now things are smoking quite a bit in Atlanta.

Paul Millsap has been the center of so many different trade rumors that Hawks head coach, Mike Budenholzer, had to sit down with Millsap to keep his veteran forward focused.

“I can’t tell you [what was said] but we sat down and talked,” Millsap told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday. “Our main focus is winning games right now. The focus is on basketball.”

The Hawks already have begun unloading expiring contracts by trading Kyle Korver to Cleveland. Among their greatest trade chips though will be Millsap, a three-time All-Star who is averaging 17.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and nearly a block per game this season.

The Sacramento Kings are said to have a great deal of interest in Millsap.

The Sacramento Kings are a team very interested in Paul Millsap. — Chris Vivlamore (@CVivlamoreAJC) January 6, 2017

One thing to keep an eye on with Millsap is his contract status. He has a $21.4 million player option for next season that many expect him to decline so he can become a free agent and sign a long-term deal. For that reason many teams view him as a rental and might be reluctant to give up too much for him. But with the Hawks looking to strip their parts for something more useful, Millsap could be next on his way out of Atlanta.