5 NBA teams that should not be counted out yet

As the 2016-2017 NBA regular season officially nears its midway point, most of the upper-echelon teams have separated themselves from the pack. The same can be said for many of the league’s basement dwellers. But there remains an interesting middle ground that could be shaped at the trade deadline; a middle ground that may send some teams to the playoffs and others to the grave.

Here’s a look at five NBA teams on the fringe that should not be counted out of the playoff race just yet.

5. Chicago Bulls

This spot nearly went to the New York Knicks, but their recent drama with Derrick Rose coupled with a free-fall that’s seen 12 losses in 15 games booted them from contention.

Instead, the streaky Chicago Bulls get the nod.

The Bulls were a surprise out of the gate this season, gelling quicker than many initially anticipated and putting an offense on the court that was capable of keeping up with any other Eastern Conference team. And while they’ve fallen off a bit since then, they continue to show flashes of potential. In fact, they’re the only team on this entire list with a positive point differential (+0.1).

Chicago’s roster is littered with quality talent from Jimmy Butler to Dwyane Wade. Wade’s veteran experience could serve as a guide for some of the team’s younger players en route to the playoffs. But it still feels like they’re one piece away from becoming more legitimate.

Maybe they need to wheel and deal a bit more before the deadline.

4. Portland Trail Blazers

Unlike previous seasons, the bottom half of the Western Conference is entirely up for grabs. Only 3.5 games separate the No. 8 seed from the last place Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns, so everyone is technically in the hunt.

The Blazers were expected to be a playoff team after last season’s run to the second round of the playoffs. But a dreadful December that saw Portland go 4-11 got them off track.

Currently, the Trail Blazers are in command of that No. 8 seed. While things will undoubtedly change, their 13 in-conference victories tell a somewhat optimistic story. They’ve gone 4-4 since the new year, including a highly-encouraging victory over the travel-weary Cleveland Cavaliers last week.

Another good sign for Portland is that they have a bit easier of a schedule on the back end. After opening the season by playing 18 of their first 30 games on the road, the Trail Blazers will have more games at home the rest of the season, including 21 games beginning on Jan. 25.

There is also the return of Damian Lillard to consider. He recently missed five games with an ankle injury. If he gets as hot this year as he did after the All-Star break last year, watch out. After all, this is a team that sixth in the Western Conference in scoring, averaging 108.1 points per game.

3. Sacramento Kings

DeMarcus Cousins and the Sacramento Kings are on the fringe of not only competing for a playoff spot, but also potentially making some noise in the Western Conference. And while a few changes will be necessary to make that happen, they are inching their way in the right direction.

Cousins is the star of the team, averaging 28 points and 10.1 rebounds per game — numbers that have Draymond Green calling him the best big man in the game. He’s been very consistent. Rudy Gay has been a strong secondary scorer averaging 18.7 points per game as well. The rest of the starting lineup leaves a lot to be desired. However, the team has been getting some strong bench play of late from Kosta Koufos, Ty Lawson, and the previously disgruntled Arron Afflalo at times.

As the season goes on, the depth of the team should help them stay fresh.

So long as the Kings opt not to sell at the trade deadline and deal Cousins to another contender — which appears unlikely based on recent reports — they’ll have an opportunity to compete for the playoffs.

2. Indiana Pacers

The Pacers entered Tuesday’s play as the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, which makes it seem like they’re a postseason lock. But given how tight the middle of the pack is in the East, that’s not the case.

The Pacers went through a tough stretch where they lost four in a row, which had Paul George complaining about the referees. He and his coach were fined for their comments, but something has turned for Indiana.

Since the four-game losing streak, the Pacers have won six of seven — five of which came against conference foes from whom they’re trying to separate themselves in the standings.

George is having the best all-around season of his career to date, averaging 22.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. But even beyond that, he’s helped elevate the game of those around him and now has, arguably, helped to create the best roster in the bottom half of the conference.

Jeff Teague and Myles Turner help to round out Indiana’s big three, and while it may not be the superstar trio that’s become so popular around the NBA, it’s been more than enough to help carry the team.

1. Washington Wizards

There may be some leftover drama in the Wizards’ backcourt, but John Wall and Bradley Beal are easy to bet on. It’s also not a stretch to bet against some of the other current contenders in the Southeast Division.

As it stands, the Wizards entered Tuesday tied for fifth in the Eastern Conference. After starting the season as a disappointment, the Wizards closed December strong. They went from 9-14 at a low point to going 12-5 to get to two games over .500 entering Tuesday’s play.

Ultimately, the upside with the Wizards is too much to ignore.

Wall is an emerging star, and when Beal is healthy, he has proven he can play. In fact, Beal is averaging a career-high 22.4 points, 46 percent field goal shooting, and 3.5 assists per game. In addition to Beal having a career-year, former No. 3 overall pick Otto Porter is really coming into his own. He’s averaging career-best numbers as well, including 14.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game, all on 53.5 percent shooting.

Washington has rebounded from a rough start to the season, buried some of the drama, and their schedule gets a bit easier in the second half. While their starting five remains one of the most competitive in the East, one of the big questions for the Wizards continues to be their lack of depth.

Most of the Wizards’ starters average around 35 minutes per game, which is higher than the starters on many other teams.

If the Wizards can reduce the minutes for their starters, get a little more out of their bench and become more consistent on the defensive end of things, they can make a legitimate run to the playoffs. Of course, with only a few options like Marcus Thornton and Kelly Oubre Jr. available, they might need to add some bench players before the deadline.