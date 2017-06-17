76ers reportedly beat out Lakers in trade for No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers have a deal worked out for the No. 1 overall draft pick, which is expected to be Markelle Fultz.

The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski puts a bow on trade rumors that have been blowing since Friday about a potential Celtics-Sixers deal. Wojnarowski says that Philly wanted to work out Fultz on Saturday — which they did — in order to finalize the trade.

One really interesting note is that the Sixers beat out the Lakers in the Fultz/No. 1 pick sweepstakes. According to Woj, Philly was able to offer more to Boston to move up than the Lakers could. He says Philly is offering three first-round picks — the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft, the Lakers’ 2018 pick, and possibly a 2021 first-round pick — for the No. 1 pick, which they’ll use on Fultz.

Lakers had interest in pursuing a deal for No. 1 pick/Fultz, but Sixers ability to potentially deliver 3 FRP's in deal too much to overcome. https://t.co/9aBUwqVMiq — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 18, 2017

Discussions have centered on Sixers sending 2017 No. 3, 2018 Lakers pick, and possibly 2021 1st — including complicated protections. https://t.co/LwswzXyCzf — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 17, 2017

If that’s the case, then it would confirm rumors that the Lakers did want to move up for Fultz. It could also means that the rumors that the Lakers aren’t sold on Lonzo Ball at No. 2 are accurate.

The 76ers will now have Fultz, Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Jahlil Okafor on their roster — four players taken No. 3 or higher in the draft.