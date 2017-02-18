Report: 76ers nearly traded Jahlil Okafor to Blazers

The Philadelphia 76ers pulled Jahlil Okafor from their lineup because they felt they were near a deal, and now we know where he would have gone.

According to TNT’s David Aldridge, the 76ers held Okafor out of action last week because they were close to dealing him to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The 76ers pulled Jahlil Okafor from their lineup last week b/c a deal w/Portland for the center was close to happening, per league sources. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) February 18, 2017

The Blazers, however, decided instead to do a trade w/Denver for Jusuf Nurkic & a 2017 first-round pick, giving Portland three 2017 firsts. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) February 18, 2017

At least one Sixers player wants to see the team keep Okafor in the fold. That seems increasingly like a longshot, with Philadelphia looking quite motivated to move their big man.