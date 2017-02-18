Ad Unit
Report: 76ers nearly traded Jahlil Okafor to Blazers

February 18, 2017
by Grey Papke

The Philadelphia 76ers pulled Jahlil Okafor from their lineup because they felt they were near a deal, and now we know where he would have gone.

According to TNT’s David Aldridge, the 76ers held Okafor out of action last week because they were close to dealing him to the Portland Trail Blazers.

At least one Sixers player wants to see the team keep Okafor in the fold. That seems increasingly like a longshot, with Philadelphia looking quite motivated to move their big man.


