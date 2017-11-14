76ers still do not have timetable regarding Markelle Fultz’s return

The Philadelphia 76ers still do not have a timetable surrounding Markelle Fultz’s return to action.

Fultz, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, began experiencing shoulder discomfort in the preseason, and that carried over into the start of the regular season. He still played four games — shooting poorly in all of them — before the team shut him down indefinitely due to his shoulder.

According to WIP’s Jon Johnson, Sixers head coach Brett Brown is unsure when Fultz will return.

Brett Brown gave Markelle Fultz update:"The problem is the shoulder. The problem is the shot." "We do not know(when he'll return)." — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) November 14, 2017

When Fultz was first sidelined on Oct. 29, the team said he would be reevaluated in three weeks. That would be this Sunday. Based on what Brown said, it doesn’t seem as if Fultz is getting close to being back.

The 19-year-old guard was only shooting 33.3% from the field and 50% from the line while trying to play through his shoulder injury.