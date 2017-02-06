76ers, Pelicans discussing Jahlil Okafor trade

The Philadelphia 76ers have long been looking to resolve their superfluous big men issue, and it looks like they’re getting closer to doing so.

The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the 76ers are in talks with the New Orleans Pelicans about a Jahlil Okafor trade.

Philadelphia and New Orleans engaging in talks focused on a trade for 76ers center Jahlil Okafor, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 6, 2017

Okafor was Philly’s first-round pick in 2015, taken No. 3 overall. Along with Nerlens Noel and Joel Embiid, he forms a strong but crowded frontcourt for Philly.

Okafor has been dealing with a knee issue of late but is averaging 11.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and a block in 23.1 minutes per game this season.

There have been trade rumors surrounding Okafor since last year, with the Celtics most prominently being mentioned as having interest in him. It remains to be seen whether or not New Orleans can pull off a deal for him prior to the trade deadline.