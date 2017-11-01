Report: 76ers refusing to discuss buyout with Jahlil Okafor

It’s clear that center Jahlil Okafor’s days with the Philadelphia 76ers are numbered — but they’re not just going to let him walk for nothing.

Though Okafor has sought buyout talks with the Sixers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that Philadelphia has no plans to engage, feeling that there is sufficient trade interest in the player.

Sources: 76ers aren't budging on Jahlil Okafor's bid for contract buyout talks. Team plans to continue trade discussions. Interest exists. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 1, 2017

There was at least one team interested in Okafor if the buyout happened, but it’s clear that the Sixers aren’t going there yet. After the team declined his fourth-year option, though, it’s quite clear that he isn’t in their future plans and will be gone sooner rather than later.