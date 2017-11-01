pixel 1
Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Report: 76ers refusing to discuss buyout with Jahlil Okafor

November 1, 2017
by Grey Papke

Jahlil Okafor Philadelphia

It’s clear that center Jahlil Okafor’s days with the Philadelphia 76ers are numbered — but they’re not just going to let him walk for nothing.

Though Okafor has sought buyout talks with the Sixers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that Philadelphia has no plans to engage, feeling that there is sufficient trade interest in the player.

There was at least one team interested in Okafor if the buyout happened, but it’s clear that the Sixers aren’t going there yet. After the team declined his fourth-year option, though, it’s quite clear that he isn’t in their future plans and will be gone sooner rather than later.

