Report: 76ers still trying to trade Jahlil Okafor

If you thought the Philadelphia 76ers were done trying to trade big men after shipping Nerlens Noel to Dallas, think again.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of the Vertical, the Sixers continue to seek a trade involving Jahlil Okafor even after trading Noel away.

Sources: Philadelphia has continued to search for a trade for Jahlil Okafor. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

Apparently this is not an either-or proposition if Okafor is still available. He was the more widely-rumored departure in the days leading up to the trade deadline, but after Noel was traded to the Mavericks, it looked like that was going to be the move. It’s unclear what the 76ers are seeking in return or how many interested parties remained as the trade deadline neared on Thursday.