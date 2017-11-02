pixel 1
Thursday, November 2, 2017

Aaron Gordon has hilarious response to namesake on Twitter

November 2, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon has been so good this season that he is even bringing unwanted attention to others named Aaron Gordon as well.

On Wednesday, journalist Aaron W. Gordon shared screenshots of a hilarious DM conversation with a Twitter troll who accused him of trying profit off the name of Gordon the basketball player … despite being born six years earlier.

The tweet soon caught the attention of the more famous Aaron Gordon, who responded to his apparent namesake in absolutely legendary fashion.

Orlando Gordon is enjoying the best season of his pro career so far, averaging 20.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game on 56.1 percent from the field and a ridiculous 57.7 percent from three. As for this moment, it’s probably the best such one we’ve seen since Isiah Thomas’ classic remark about Isaiah Thomas.

