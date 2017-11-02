Aaron Gordon has hilarious response to namesake on Twitter

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon has been so good this season that he is even bringing unwanted attention to others named Aaron Gordon as well.

On Wednesday, journalist Aaron W. Gordon shared screenshots of a hilarious DM conversation with a Twitter troll who accused him of trying profit off the name of Gordon the basketball player … despite being born six years earlier.

There is a basketball player with the same name as me. This person is upset with me because of it. pic.twitter.com/7hlugH4QLa — Aaron W. Gordon (@A_W_Gordon) November 2, 2017

The tweet soon caught the attention of the more famous Aaron Gordon, who responded to his apparent namesake in absolutely legendary fashion.

this is totally my humor! Stay strong, AG. Don't let the haters get to you https://t.co/z6ziYGKLW9 — Aaron Gordon (@Double0AG) November 2, 2017

Orlando Gordon is enjoying the best season of his pro career so far, averaging 20.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game on 56.1 percent from the field and a ridiculous 57.7 percent from three. As for this moment, it’s probably the best such one we’ve seen since Isiah Thomas’ classic remark about Isaiah Thomas.