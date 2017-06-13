Aaron Judge gets last laugh after being trolled by Angels’ Twitter

Aaron Judge has become an overnight sensation by hitting towering home run after towering home run this season, and the Los Angeles Angels made the mistake of trying to make him look bad on Monday night.

Whoever runs the Angels’ official Twitter account was awfully excited when starting pitcher Alex Meyer got Judge to strike out swinging in the top of the first.

Let’s just say the excitement didn’t last. Judge, who leads Major League Baseball with 22 home runs on the year, did what he does best with the game tied 3-3 in the eighth. The New York Yankees slugger hit yet another moonshot, this time to the opposite field.

Aaron Judge did it again pic.twitter.com/qK9eCIJvtC — MLB Insider Dinger (@atf13atf) June 13, 2017

The person who sent the original tweet had to have known there was a good chance that would end poorly. Over the weekend, Judge hit a 495-foot home run clear over the left field bleachers at Yankee Stadium. That’s right, 495 feet. The 25-year-old has also made some great plays in the field, most notably this insane diving catch to rob Evan Longoria.

We get it — the whole “defense rests” thing was too easy to pass up with a last name like Judge. Just don’t let it happen again.