Adam Silver: Chris Paul reached out to discuss improvements to All-Star Game

It sounds as if there is growing enthusiasm among NBA players to make the All-Star Game a little bit more entertaining.

Commissioner Adam Silver said Friday that Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul reached out to him after the 2017 exhibition to discuss ideas about improving the spectacle.

Per Adam Silver, Chris Paul reached out to him after the All-Star Game and said "We need to fix this" #SSAC17 — Eric Pincus (@EricPincus) March 3, 2017

A lot of ideas, CP3 recommended to Silver to get same CBA negotiating group together to figure it out https://t.co/5e6bdLTeo6 — Eric Pincus (@EricPincus) March 3, 2017

The 2017 All-Star Game broke the record for combined points scored, with the West winning 192-182. Players don’t play competitive defense, and the game devolves quickly into what is essentially a series of dunks and open three-pointers. Paul didn’t play in this year’s game, but the issues were plain to see, and even one player who did participate seemed to make clear that the current style of play just isn’t very good or entertaining.