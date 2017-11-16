Report: Adam Silver meets with college commission over one-and-done rule

Changes appear to be coming to the NBA’s one-and-done rule.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday night that some high-powered officials met on Thursday to discuss making changes to the rule. Those in attendance included NBA commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA director Michele Roberts, who met with the Commission on College Basketball.

With momentum gathering to reshape the one-and-done draft entry rule, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA executive director Michele Roberts met with members of the new Commission on College Basketball in Washington D.C., on Thursday, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 17, 2017

Silver has made his desire to change the one-and-done rule well known over the past year. He said in February that he wanted to spend time with Roberts discussing the matter. Silver wanted the league to raise the minimum age from 19 to 20, while Roberts wants to reduce it to 18.

Silver said in June that the current system is “not working for anyone.” As it stands, athletes can go to college and then declare for the NBA draft without even completing a full academic year. That doesn’t serve a ton of purpose, and it worsens the college basketball product. Meanwhile, the NBPA wants to give athletes a chance to begin their careers after high school rather than deny them the opportunity.