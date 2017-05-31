Adam Silver expects LaVar Ball to ‘settle down’ once Lonzo is drafted

NBA commissioner Adam Silver is the latest to weigh in on LaVar Ball, and he’s not as worried as you might think he is.

Silver told ESPN’s Mike and Mike on Wednesday that LaVar’s promotional skills are “quite incredible,” but he expects the patriarch of the Ball family to cool it a bit once his son Lonzo is drafted.

“I think here, if I were an NBA team looking at Lonzo Ball, I’m not sure how much consideration I would give to his father,” Silver said, via ESPN. “I think ultimately the issue is, how much game does Lonzo have, how great a player can he be.

“I think his dad will invariably settle down once his son is drafted and a team has the appropriate discussions with him. So I’m not concerned about that.”

Silver noted that he has only once had to talk to a player’s father “in a very polite way” since taking on a job in the NBA.

Silver is right about the draft, though, as the general consensus is that LaVar Ball won’t do much to impact Lonzo’s draft status. He may be disappointed on other points, though — even after Lonzo is in the NBA, LaVar still has two other sons he’ll be trying to promote.