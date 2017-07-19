Adam Silver predicts legal sports gambling ‘in the next few years’

Long bullish regarding the prospect of legalizing sports gambling in the United States, NBA commissioner Adam Silver thinks it will happen sooner rather than later.

Silver said Wednesday that he expects sports betting to be legalized within a few years, saying it would provide “enormous additional engagement” for fans.

NBA commish Silver: People want to bet throughout the game…It results in enormous additional engagement with the fans. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) July 18, 2017

NBA commish Silver on gambling: "My sense is the law will change in the next few years in the United States." — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) July 18, 2017

The other major pro sports leagues are going to be less bullish on this, but Silver has been leading the charge for years. Putting both an NFL and NHL team in Las Vegas is indicative of the evolving view on sports gambling, and will probably prove to be a valuable trial run.