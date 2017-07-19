Ad Unit
Adam Silver predicts legal sports gambling ‘in the next few years’

July 19, 2017
by Grey Papke

Long bullish regarding the prospect of legalizing sports gambling in the United States, NBA commissioner Adam Silver thinks it will happen sooner rather than later.

Silver said Wednesday that he expects sports betting to be legalized within a few years, saying it would provide “enormous additional engagement” for fans.

The other major pro sports leagues are going to be less bullish on this, but Silver has been leading the charge for years. Putting both an NFL and NHL team in Las Vegas is indicative of the evolving view on sports gambling, and will probably prove to be a valuable trial run.


