Report: Adam Silver, Michael Jordan may try to settle James Dolan-Charles Oakley feud

The spat between New York Knicks owner James Dolan and former player Charles Oakley has escalated to the point that the NBA is reportedly considering an intervention.

According to Frank Isola of the New York Daily News, a league source said commissioner Adam Silver and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan may set up a meeting to try to reconcile the two. The source said a meeting, likely via conference call, could take place as early as Monday or Tuesday.

Jordan is a close friend of Oakley’s from their time playing together, and was contacted to try to calm Oakley down last Wednesday during the incident at Madison Square Garden.

Things have gotten ugly between Dolan and Oakley even beyond the initial embarrassing incident. The two are publicly arguing over whether or not Oakley is an alcoholic. It’s no surprise that Silver would consider stepping in, as the ongoing drama isn’t exactly good publicity for the NBA as a whole.