Adam Silver on NBA age rule: ‘It’s not working for anyone’

Adam Silver wants to do something about the NBA’s age limit, because he does not believe the current system is working.

Players must be at least 19 years of age in order to enter the draft. The has led to the one-and-done system, where talented high schoolers go to college for one season and leave to go pro before they’ve even completed an academic year.

The NBA and NCAA don’t like that, so Silver aspires to change it.

Adam Silver on the age-limit rule: "We all agree we need to make a change. … My sense is, it's not working for anyone." — Adam Kilgore (@AdamKilgoreWP) June 2, 2017

Silver said there is likely going to be a change in the age limit. "We're going to see if we can come up with a better system." #NBAFinals — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) June 2, 2017

Silver would prefer to raise the age limit to 20, as that would lead to athletes being in college for two years. The NBAPA does not want to have an age limit because they want to give the opportunity to any player to begin their career if they want to.

When Silver wants to get something done, the commissioner usually gets something done. So we should expect a change to come before too long.