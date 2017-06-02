Adam Silver admits he has secret Twitter account to follow NBA

Adam Silver continues to earn cool points among NBA fans.

The NBA commissioner admitted on Friday that he maintains a secret Twitter account in order to follow NBA news:

Adam Silver has a secret Twitter account and loves #NBATwitter as much as you do. pic.twitter.com/BeWcT7jWjj — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) June 2, 2017

Silver says he doesn’t tweet from that stealth account, but he uses it to follow news. He does tweet from his official NBA account.

The NBA Twitter community is a special group, as they form a passionate crowd that loves discussing all things basketball. It’s cool to see that Silver’s a part of it, even if he’s just a lurker.