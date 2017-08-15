Adidas reportedly hesistant to give Andrew Wiggins his own signature shoe

Projecting Andrew Wiggins’ ceiling is one of the more difficult exercises in the NBA realm, and that appears to be true of his sponsor Adidas as well.

According to a recent report by Nick DePaula of ESPN, there is “strong hesitation” internally within Adidas about whether or not the Minnesota Timberwolves swingman can carry his own signature shoe.

The 22-year-old Wiggins was 16th in the NBA with 23.6 points per game last season and already boasts an advanced offensive game relative to his age. But he has not developed into the two-way superstar he was predicted to be when he was drafted No. 1 overall in a strong 2014 class, and the Wolves themselves have recently had to answer questions about his future with the team.

To be fair, Wiggins is still young and plenty room for growth remains. But his window of opportunity to capitalize on the Maple Jordan hype that he had coming into the league is quickly closing, and even his sponsors can sense it.

H/T SLAM Online