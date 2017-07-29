Report: Adidas told referees not to eject LaVar Ball

How much weight does LaVar Ball carry at this point? Enough that he getting the superstar treatment.

ESPN’s Myron Medcalf reported Friday that Adidas pressured officials at their Summer Championships event in Las Vegas not to eject Ball from games. The measure is said to be due to both Ball’s drawing power and the desire to stay in the family’s good graces because of a potential endorsement deal with Lonzo Ball.

LaVar got into it with a female official on Friday and was given a tech. The ref was replaced after Ball threatened to pull his team off the court, as he had done at a previous event.

This is a disturbing trend.

As Ball continues to grow in popularity and name recognition, his power seemingly is correspondingly growing. If you have major companies like Adidas influencing officials in order to keep Ball happy, it makes you wonder what else the outlandish father will be able to get away with.