Report: Adrian Wojnarowski close to joining ESPN

Here’s a scoop Adrian Wojnarowski finally was unable to break: one about his job.

According to a report from Deadspin, Wojnarowski is close to an agreement to leave Yahoo and join ESPN.

This is huge news.

Wojnarowski is probably the best NBA reporter in terms of breaking news and sharing exclusive information. ESPN is a huge TV partner for the NBA and still gets scooped frequently on basketball stories by Woj, which had to eat at them for years. They tried over the years to steal him away from Yahoo — where he’s been since 2006 — but Wojnarowski remained with Yahoo.

Two years ago he was a free agent and SI was among the sites that tried to poach him, but Wojnarowski stuck at Yahoo where they made a commitment to building a site for him. That site is called “The Vertical” and Woj hired away many writers from other outlets to build it.

According to Deadspin’s report, some of these other writers from The Vertical could also be headed to ESPN along with Woj.

When Woj re-signed with Yahoo in the summer of 2015, he reportedly agreed to a four-year deal. That would make his exit from the downward trending company to ESPN somewhat complicated.