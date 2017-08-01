Ad Unit
Tuesday, August 1, 2017

Allen Iverson apologizes for missing BIG3 game

August 1, 2017
by Larry Brown

Allen Iverson

Allen Iverson issued a statement via his Instagram page on Tuesday in which he apologized for missing his BIG3 game on Sunday.

Here’s what Iverson said in his comments:

“First and foremost, I apologize to Ice Cube & my Big3 family, my fans and everyone disappointed by my absence in Dallas this past weekend.

“I have spoken with Ice Cube directly regarding the details of my absence. I will do my best to make up for this moving forward on the Big 3 tour.”

Iverson is a player-coach in the BIG3 and missed a game Sunday, leading the league to investigate. What was already some bad publicity for the league got even worse when a report said Iverson was out late at a casino in Illinois the day of the game.

Iverson may turn out to be too irresponsible for the league unless he changes his ways soon.

