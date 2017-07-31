Allen Iverson reportedly hit casino hard before missing BIG3 game

Allen Iverson missed a BIG3 league game in Dallas over the weekend, and there is now some information circulating about his possible whereabouts.

TMZ Sports reports that Iverson was gambling at a casino in the Chicago area until 3 a.m. the day of the game. He also appeared at a restaurant nearby the casino later on Sunday evening, according to the report.

This seems to be a concerning trend for Iverson, who was also photographed at the same casino during the week in the days prior to the game.

Iverson flaking out on teams and games is nothing new, unfortunately. He didn’t play at the league’s Philadelphia tour stop because he was sick. He recently no-showed a Hall of Fame event. Several years ago, he missed a scheduled flight to Turkey after he had agreed to play for a team in Istanbul.

Ultimately, Iverson may turn out to be more trouble than he’s worth for the league. He also may have a serious gambling problem.