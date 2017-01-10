Allen Iverson joining Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 league

Ice Cube’s new 3-on-3 basketball league has landed one of the biggest names in the basketball world.

The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Allen Iverson has signed on to be one of the league’s eight player/coaches. A press conference is set for Wednesday in New York to make the announcement.

The league is called BIG3 and it will be a 3-on-3 professional league. In addition to Iverson, Chauncey Billups, Kenyon Martin, Rashard Lewis, Jermaine O’Neal, Stephen Jackson and Jason Williams are among the former NBA players who will be participating in the league.

Iverson has not played in the NBA since the 2009-2010 season, but the former MVP had explored playing abroad in the ensuing years. He turned down an opportunity to play in the D-League in 2013 and acknowledged his NBA days were likely over.

Even though he’s 41, Iverson should be a lot of fun to watch in the league. And here’s a list of some other players who need to join the league.