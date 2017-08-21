Allen Iverson thinks LeBron James will win 2018 MVP Award

Allen Iverson has a strong feeling that LeBron James’ potential final season with the Cleveland Cavaliers will be a memorable one.

At a BIG3 event over the weekend, the retired 11-time All-Star was asked by a Ball Don’t Stop reporter who he sees winning the MVP Award next season.

“I’m gonna go with LeBron, regardless,” replied Iverson. “I go with LeBron, and then it’s everybody else. But it’s so many great players, man — no disrespect to none of those young guys. It’s some bad little dudes that’s riding out, but you know, LeBron is always at the forefront.”

Iverson, himself a former MVP, has gotten love from James in the past. But Akron’s Finest is always a solid MVP pick, especially given the possibility that he channels his stormy summer into a controlled burst of rage on the court.