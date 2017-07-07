Report: Jamal Crawford would be open to signing with Celtics

Jamal Crawford is in the process of negotiating a buyout with the Atlanta Hawks, and the veteran guard would reportedly prefer to sign with a contending team. The Boston Celtics, who reached the Eastern Conference Finals last year and have added Gordon Hayward, would certainly qualify as one.

According to Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders, Crawford would be open to signing with Boston if he can reach a buyout agreement with the Hawks.

Jamal Crawford would consider joining the Celtics, if bought out by the Hawks, a source told Basketball Insiders. https://t.co/gRmLIfZ9Gk — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 6, 2017

Crawford, 37, was traded to the Hawks this week as part of a three-team deal. He has already been linked to several teams, including both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors. One of those two teams could have the upper hand after Crawford reportedly had a conversation with a certain someone recently.

Crawford averaged 12.3 points and 2.6 assists per game last season with the Los Angeles Clippers. He has already played for six different teams during his NBA career.