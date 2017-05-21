Ad Unit
Amy Schumer, Dave Chappelle sit behind Cavaliers’ bench

May 21, 2017
by Larry Brown

Amy Schumer Dave Chappelle

Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday brought out all the stars … and comedians.

Sitting behind the Cavaliers’ bench for Game 3 in Cleveland were famous comedians Amy Schumer and Dave Chappelle:

Chappelle lives in Ohio and is a sports fan, while Schumer starred in “Trainwreck” with LeBron James. Both comedians also have stand-up specials on Netflix.


