Amy Schumer, Dave Chappelle sit behind Cavaliers’ bench
Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday brought out all the stars … and comedians.
Sitting behind the Cavaliers’ bench for Game 3 in Cleveland were famous comedians Amy Schumer and Dave Chappelle:
Amy and a fan on @NBAonTNT. #NBAGIF pic.twitter.com/sE46mCy0bS
— NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2017
Chappelle lives in Ohio and is a sports fan, while Schumer starred in “Trainwreck” with LeBron James. Both comedians also have stand-up specials on Netflix.