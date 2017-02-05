Report: Anderson Varejao clears waivers

Sideshow Andy could be coming to an NBA team near you!

Veteran big man Anderson Varejao has cleared waivers and is now a free agent, per Chris B. Haynes of ESPN. The 34-year-old was waived by Golden State on Friday so they could sign undrafted guard Briante Weber.

Veteran center Anderson Varejao has cleared waivers, league sources tell ESPN. He's now a free agent. Golden State waived him Friday. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 5, 2017

It’s unclear what kind of interest Varejao, who is averaging just 1.3 points and 1.9 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per game this season, might attract. He’s not really a functional NBA player anymore and is probably closer to a vaudeville performer these days. But veteran frontcourt depth will never go out of style, especially now that buyout and 10-day contract season is just about upon us. And what a storyline it would be if Varejao were to reunite with this longtime former team of his.