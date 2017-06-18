Report: Andray Blatche used to show up drunk to Nets practices

The legend (or the infamy) of Andray Blatche continues to grow.

In a feature published on Saturday, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports that Blatche would allegedly show up to practices drunk during his time with the Brooklyn Nets and was briefly suspended by the team for it.

Blatche, now 30, had a reputation as one of the bigger characters in the NBA. But he hasn’t been in the league since the 2013-14 season and now plays for the Xinjiang Flying Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association. Perhaps anecdotes like these can help explain why Blatche is no longer stateside.