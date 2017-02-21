Andre Drummond addresses trade rumors, Twitter profile (Video)

Ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline on Thursday, Andre Drummond addressed the speculation he could be on the move.

Around this time of year, countless players are brought up as potential trade candidates. Some get traded, others don’t. This year, Drummond is among those rumored to be dealt prior to Thursday’s deadline. On Tuesday, the Pistons big man added a little fuel to the fire with this tweet. Drummond also has a profile picture, one of him walking off the court with his hand raised in the air, as if to say goodbye.

It could be Drummond just having a little fun. Or, it may not be. Whatever the case, Drummond was asked about the rumors and his new photo. You can hear his responses in the below video.

Andre Drummond brushes off trade rumors, addresses Twitter profile changes: "I'm a grown man, I can change my profile if I want to." pic.twitter.com/64c80d5xfW — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) February 21, 2017

It’s obvious Drummond is not here for your speculation and questions. Unfortunately, it’s part of being a professional athlete.

Not too long ago, it seemed Drummond was going to be the cornerstone of the Pistons franchise for years to come. That doesn’t appear to be quite the certainty anymore, especially if you believe this report.