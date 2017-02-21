Andre Drummond fuels Celtics trade rumors with same tweet as Isaiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas started a frenzy on social media Monday night by tweeting a simple emoji, and Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond has decided to get in on the fun.

On Tuesday morning, Drummond retweeted the eyeball emoji that Thomas used to spark the interest of Boston Celtics fans.

— Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) February 21, 2017

Drummond then sent the same exact tweet:

— Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) February 21, 2017

Could something actually be going on as the Feb. 23 trade deadline approaches, or are Thomas and Drummond having fun trolling fans together? Further fueling the speculation, a Celtics reporter noted that Thomas sent the exact same tweet over the summer just before Al Horford announced that he had signed with Boston.

Not saying it means anything, but… Another time Isaiah Thomas tweeted the eyes emoji: right before the Al Horford signing. pic.twitter.com/MNmZ2qFRbR — Jay King (@ByJayKing) February 21, 2017

For what it’s worth, Celtics assistant GM Mike Zarren poked fun at all the buzz Thomas created.

Life in 2017: A player randomly tweets and ~20 reporters instantly txt or call you demanding to know when the trade is happening. Lol. — Mike Zarren (@mikezarren) February 21, 2017

It’s easy to conclude that Drummond was just having some fun, but the report we recently shared with you about the Pistons’ future plans makes the 23-year-old’s Twitter activity noteworthy, if nothing else. Maybe something is in the works. Maybe it isn’t.