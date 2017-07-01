Andre Iguodala agrees to $48 million deal with Warriors

Andre Iguodala’s free agency tour was brief. Very brief. And now he’s headed back to the Bay Area.

The former NBA Finals MVP took one visit, received a contract offer, and then decided to return to the Golden State Warriors.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Iguodala has agreed to a three-year, $48 million deal with Golden State.

Iguodala’s free agency was a major issue, as many teams were interested in him, including the ascending Houston Rockets. But after meeting with the Rockets and receiving an offer, Iguodala cancelled his remaining free agent visits and met with Warriors GM Bob Myers in LA, per Woj. The two sides agreed to a deal.

Perhaps Iguodala sought offers that he could take back to the Warriors to let them know his market value.

Though he is 33, Iguodala is still a very valuable piece for the Warriors and shined once again in the NBA Finals. Having him back will help strengthen the Warriors’ efforts to reel off a few more titles. They now have brought back key members Steph Curry, Shaun Livingston and Iguodala, with Kevin Durant the remaining major piece.