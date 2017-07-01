Ad Unit
Saturday, July 1, 2017

Andre Iguodala reportedly cancels remaining free agent meetings

July 1, 2017
by Larry Brown

Andre Iguodala

Andre Iguodala appears to have narrowed down his free agency choices.

The Vertical’s Shams Charania reports that Iguodala has canceled the remainder of his free agent meetings:

This news comes after Iguodala met with the Houston Rockets and reportedly received a contract offer. This likely means that Iguodala either has decided to sign with Houston, or now has an offer to take back to the Warriors with the hopes they will match. Golden State reportedly is unsure what’s going on.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus