Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Report: Andre Iguodala’s MRI on knee came back clean

May 15, 2017
by Larry Brown

Andre Iguodala

There is some good news for the Golden State Warriors on the Andre Iguodala front.

According to The Vertical’s Shams Charania, the MRI on Iguodala’s knee Monday came back clean.

Warriors coach Mike Brown said Sunday that Iguodala had been dealing with soreness in his knee. If there is no structural damage, that means the soreness is likely the only issue, which is a positive development.

The word was that the Warriors might hold Iguodala out of Tuesday’s Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs. If they do that, he would have multiple days off to rest before Saturday’s Game 3.


