Report: Andre Iguodala’s MRI on knee came back clean

There is some good news for the Golden State Warriors on the Andre Iguodala front.

According to The Vertical’s Shams Charania, the MRI on Iguodala’s knee Monday came back clean.

Golden State's Andre Iguodala had clean MRI result on sore left knee today, no structural damage, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 16, 2017

Warriors coach Mike Brown said Sunday that Iguodala had been dealing with soreness in his knee. If there is no structural damage, that means the soreness is likely the only issue, which is a positive development.

The word was that the Warriors might hold Iguodala out of Tuesday’s Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs. If they do that, he would have multiple days off to rest before Saturday’s Game 3.