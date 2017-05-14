Andre Iguodala to undergo MRI on left knee, may miss Game 2

The Golden State Warriors-San Antonio Spurs Western Conference Finals series has another wing player banged up.

Marcus Thompson of the Bay Area News Group reports on Sunday that Warriors forward Andre Iguodala will undergo an MRI on his left knee and could miss Game 2 on Tuesday. Thompson also adds that even if the MRI comes back clean, the veteran has “a strong chance” of being held out on Tuesday anyway for precautionary purposes.

Iguodala, 33, lasted just 10 minutes in the opening game of the series, finishing with two points and one assist. The former All-Star was hobbled during the postseason last year as well, and as one of Golden State’s best one-on-one defenders and a pivotal component of their famed “Death Lineup,” his health will be worth keeping a close eye on for the remainder of the playoffs.