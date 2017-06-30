Andre Iguodala reportedly has no plans to meet with Warriors in free agency

Andre Iguodala is setting up his free agent meetings, and, at least initially, the Golden State Warriors reportedly will not get one.

League sources told ESPN’s Chris Haynes and Zach Lowe that, at the moment, Iguodala has no plans to meet with the Warriors during the initial free agency period.

As of now, the Warriors and Andre Iguodala have no meeting scheduled, sources say. Could change any minute. Sides are optimistic. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) June 30, 2017

It’s unclear who Iguodala will be meeting with, though Minnesota, San Antonio, the LA Clippers, Philadelphia, Orlando, Brooklyn and Utah are said to be interested in him. It’s not really a dealbreaker — Iguodala knows the Warriors and their core well, and there’s likely little the team could tell him in a meeting that he doesn’t already know. Teammates are willing to take less money to keep him in the fold, but he may just decide to make a break for it.