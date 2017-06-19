Report: Andre Iguodala will ‘seriously consider’ leaving Warriors

Andre Iguodala has been a crucial component of the Golden State Warriors’ NBA Finals teams the past three seasons, and there’s a legitimate chance the team could lose him this summer.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports is reporting that Iguodala will “seriously consider” signing with another team when he becomes a free agent in July. While he is said to only be interested in playing for a contender, Iguodala could command a salary worth around $20 million annually, and that is likely more than the Warriors want to pay him.

Iguodala’s numbers have never been flashy, and he averaged just 7.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per game this past season. However, the 33-year-old is a great wing defender and has proven many times that he can be a difference-maker in the postseason. He was named the MVP of the NBA Finals in 2015 and had 20 points, four rebounds and three assists in Golden State’s Game 5 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers this year.

A lot of what the Warriors do this offseason will depend on Kevin Durant. Stephen Curry is expected to sign a “super-max” deal worth $205 million, and Durant could easily say he wants a max contract of his own. If Golden State has to give Durant max money, they won’t have enough cap space to retain all of their veterans and role players.

However, one report claims Durant is willing to give the Warriors a discount in the short-term. If Durant opts out of his current deal and signs a one-year contract, Golden State could use its Bird Rights with Iguodala and exceed the salary cap by re-signing him.

Iguodala must enjoy making incredible plays like this on the biggest stage, so we doubt he is itching to leave the Warriors. However, he is getting toward the end of his career and has already won multiple championships. You can’t blame him if he doesn’t want to accept a deal that is far below market value.