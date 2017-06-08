Andre Iguodala hints he, Curry and Durant will re-sign with Warriors

During his chat with the media on Thursday, Andre Iguodala seemed to hint that he, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant will re-sign with the Golden State Warriors.

Iguodala and Curry will be free agents after the season, while Durant has a player option that he can decline in order to become a free agent. There have been a lot of questions about whether Golden State will be able to retain their key pieces, and Iguodala thinks they will.

Iguodala’s Warriors are up 3-0 in the NBA Finals, and therefore close to ending the season. When the season is over, Iguodala won’t have to deal with the media as much, leading a reporter to ask if Iguodala was looking forward to that part.

Iguodala then said that he was expecting to talk with the media again in a few weeks — when free agency begins — and that Kevin Durant and Steph Curry would be talking too.

Andre Iguodala expects to be chatting with the media in July alongside Durant and Curry. Obviously he's ready to re-sign. pic.twitter.com/svXh4Vxcxw — Jimmy Durkin (@Jimmy_Durkin) June 8, 2017

Andre low key breaking news … pic.twitter.com/m321tGkLtu — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) June 9, 2017

The implication from Iguodala seems to be that the Warriors’ free agents will be holding a joint press conference after they all re-sign with the team.

The Warriors are well-positioned to maintain their core. They only have about $38 million in salary committed for next season, and that covers key players Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. They should have plenty of space to bring back Curry, Durant and Iguodala, especially if Durant takes less than the maximum, which he reportedly is willing to do.