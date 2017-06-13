Andre Iguodala does not want Warriors to visit White House

If Andre Iguodala has his way, his Golden State Warriors will not take the customary trip to the White House to celebrate their NBA championship.

Each year, the president invites the champions in many sports to the White House to be recognized and honored. There have been many questions about whether or not the team to win the NBA championship would make the visit. Iguodala hopes the Warriors do not.

“Hell nah,” Iguodala told USA Today’s Sam Amick when asked if he wanted to make the trip.

Iguodala said he thought the team might look to see what their leader, Steph Curry does, before deciding. Curry has been critical of President Donald Trump in the past, as has Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

Iguodala summed up to Amick why the Warriors would be reluctant to visit the White House, and it’s because he and others feel the racism issue in the country has gotten worse under the new presidency.

“We all know (that it is getting worse),” Iguodala said of racism, via USA Today. “I think it’s just the ignorance, the convenient ignorance. (It’s) not to say that people aren’t aware, but they just don’t want to address it (because) they don’t want to be attached to it so they ignore a lot of the bad things that happen. I feel like there are actions that occur, that continue the dividing of everyone. And I think that’s done on purpose.”

Iguodala also made note of the racist graffiti on LeBron James’ Los Angeles home, which made headlines during the Finals. Iguodala believes many racists feel emboldened by the new administration.

This will be an issue to watch.