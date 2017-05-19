Andre Iguodala, Zaza Pachulia both questionable for Game 3

Two of Golden State’s players are listed as questionable entering Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Andre Iguodala is questionable for the game with left knee soreness, while Zaza Pachulia, who has a heel injury, is also questionable.

The Warriors say Andre Iguodala (left knee soreness) & Zaza Pachulia (right heel contusion) are questionable for Game 3 at Spurs. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) May 19, 2017

Both players underwent MRIs during the week that confirmed no structural damage.

The Bay Area News Group’s Anthony Slater believes Iguodala is more likely to play in Saturday’s Game 3 against San Antonio after going through a full practice Friday. Pachulia didn’t do much.

Andre Iguodala went through full practice in San Antonio, Zaza Pachulia didn't do much. Both questionable for Game 3, Iguodala more likely. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 19, 2017

Iguodala has only played 10 minutes in the series because of soreness in his knee.