Friday, May 19, 2017

Andre Iguodala, Zaza Pachulia both questionable for Game 3

May 19, 2017
by Larry Brown

Andre Iguodala

Two of Golden State’s players are listed as questionable entering Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Andre Iguodala is questionable for the game with left knee soreness, while Zaza Pachulia, who has a heel injury, is also questionable.

Both players underwent MRIs during the week that confirmed no structural damage.

The Bay Area News Group’s Anthony Slater believes Iguodala is more likely to play in Saturday’s Game 3 against San Antonio after going through a full practice Friday. Pachulia didn’t do much.

Iguodala has only played 10 minutes in the series because of soreness in his knee.


