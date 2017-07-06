Andre Roberson defends leaving $14 tip on $500 bill

Andre Roberson agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract to remain with the Oklahoma City Thunder this week, and he apparently didn’t feel like blowing more of that than he had to on a restaurant tip.

Roberson is the latest victim of a receipt photo gone viral, as the 25-year-old was ousted for leaving a tip of $13.97 after going out for drinks with a dozen of his friends on Wednesday. The total bill was $487.13, and Roberson tried to round it up to $500 with the tip. His math was a little off.

@FlyDre21 get paid 30 million for 3 years and tips this!!! Your trash!!! pic.twitter.com/OSONPSBSUA — David Rodriguez (@DavidRo74294058) July 6, 2017

According to TMZ, Roberson and 12 friends ordered a bunch of drinks at the Chupacabra Cantina in Austin, Texas. The $13.97 tip worked out to just 3 percent, but Roberson insists nobody got screwed. Instead, the shooting guard defended himself on Twitter by saying there was “no service.”

Shouldn't have had to tip you it was just a bottle at a bar …there was no service ..now I can see if it was a club! You Reaching bro — Andre Roberson (@FlyDre21) July 6, 2017

There are always two sides to these “bad tipper” stories. As we saw recently with an NFL running back, oftentimes the lousy tips stem from bad service. In this case, Roberson claims he didn’t feel the need to leave much of a tip due to the absence of service.