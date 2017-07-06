Ad Unit
Thursday, July 6, 2017

Andre Roberson defends leaving $14 tip on $500 bill

July 6, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Andre Roberson agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract to remain with the Oklahoma City Thunder this week, and he apparently didn’t feel like blowing more of that than he had to on a restaurant tip.

Roberson is the latest victim of a receipt photo gone viral, as the 25-year-old was ousted for leaving a tip of $13.97 after going out for drinks with a dozen of his friends on Wednesday. The total bill was $487.13, and Roberson tried to round it up to $500 with the tip. His math was a little off.

According to TMZ, Roberson and 12 friends ordered a bunch of drinks at the Chupacabra Cantina in Austin, Texas. The $13.97 tip worked out to just 3 percent, but Roberson insists nobody got screwed. Instead, the shooting guard defended himself on Twitter by saying there was “no service.”

There are always two sides to these “bad tipper” stories. As we saw recently with an NFL running back, oftentimes the lousy tips stem from bad service. In this case, Roberson claims he didn’t feel the need to leave much of a tip due to the absence of service.


