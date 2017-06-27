Andre Roberson fires back at those criticizing All-Defensive Team nod

Oklahoma City Thunder swingman Andre Roberson refuses to let you rain on his parade after the first All-Defensive Team selection of his career.

Roberson, who earned All-Defensive Second Team honors for the 2016-17 NBA season, fired back at those criticizing his inclusion.

Crazy how people don't think I should be on the list!! Check the numbers! Women lie, men lie, numbers don't!! Forget all the political games — Andre Roberson (@FlyDre21) June 27, 2017

The former Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year was selected over prominent All-Stars like John Wall and Klay Thompson as well as apparent player favorites like Avery Bradley. But turning a blind eye to the names and going solely off the defensive metrics gives Roberson as good of a case as just about anybody, and he knows it.