Andrew Bogut suffers broken leg in Cavaliers debut (Video)

Andrew Bogut’s Cleveland Cavaliers debut went about as poorly as one could imagine.

The recently-signed big man injured his leg in a collision with Miami’s Okaro White early in the second quarter of Monday night’s game between the teams.

Unfortunate. Two minutes into his debut with the Cavs, Andrew Bogut suffered a left leg injury. He needed to be aided off the court. pic.twitter.com/8r7NDsCVEP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 7, 2017

Bogut had to be helped off the floor and was taken for evaluation. X-rays revealed a fractured left tibia for Bogut.

Initial x-rays and evaluation on Andrew Bogut revealed fractured left tibia; was taken to Cleveland Clinic for further imaging & evaluation. — Joe Gabriele (@CavsJoeG) March 7, 2017

Bogut was just signed by the Cavaliers after being bought out by the Philadelphia 76ers, to whom he had been traded via Dallas. One complaint the Warriors had about Bogut at the end of his tenure in Golden State was his injury history. Unfortunately the Cavaliers are immediately experiencing that.