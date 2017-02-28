Andrew Bogut reportedly commits to sign with Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ championship defense just got further fortified.

ESPN’s Marc Stein reports on Tuesday that center Andrew Bogut has committed to sign with the Cavs.

Andrew Bogut had committed tonight to sign with Cleveland this weekend, according to league sources. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) March 1, 2017

Cleveland had been considered the favorite for the 32-year-old Bogut, who officially secured a buyout from the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this week. While a few other teams had been mentioned as possible suitors, the Cavs offer the best chance for the Australian big man to win his second NBA title.

Bogut may only be averaging 3.0 points and 8.3 rebounds per game this season. But he gives Cleveland their first true seven-footer since Timofey Mozgov left in free agency as well as a legitimate rim protector, a role that has been filled on a makeshift basis by the undersized Tristan Thompson.

With Bogut’s ex-Dallas teammate Deron Williams also agreeing to sign with the Cavs and Bogut himself now having a prime opportunity for revenge against his old gang in Golden State, it’s getting real scary in Cleveland again.