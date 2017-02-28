Andrew Bogut cracks funny joke about choosing Cavs

Andrew Bogut has decided to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers after being bought out by the 76ers, and he chose Cleveland over multiple teams that were interested in his services.

When asked about his reason for picking the Cavs, Bogut cracked a funny joke to TNT’s David Aldridge.

Just got a text from Bogut. Asked him, why Cleveland? Answer: “I heard it’s beautiful this time of year." — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) March 1, 2017

Bogut, who was shipped to Philly by Dallas prior to the trade deadline, actually said that talking with fellow Australian Matthew Dellavedova helped convince him to sign with the Cavs.

Bogut’s relationship w/fellow Aussie Matthew Dellavedova also a factor, per source. Delly spoke highly of Cavs’ team and organization. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) March 1, 2017

Delly played with the Cavs the past three seasons prior to being signed by the Bucks. He and Bogut were teammates on Australia’s national team during the Olympics.

Jokes aside, Bogut is planning to give Cavs big man Tristan Thompson a break.

Bogut's role: “get Tristan some well needed rest. X and Os wise didn’t get that far but I’m sure they’ll use my passing as an advantage." — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) March 1, 2017

Bogut was averaging 3 points and 8.3 rebounds in 22.4 minutes per game with the Mavs this season. He is expected to officially sign with the Cavs this weekend.