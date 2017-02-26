Andrew Bogut reportedly likely to join Cavaliers after buyout

The Dallas Mavericks veterans who are getting out of town are apparently all about Cleveland.

Center Andrew Bogut is the latest, with Mavericks sources reportedly indicating that he will likely join the Cavaliers once he’s bought out by the Philadelphia 76ers, where he was traded on Thursday.

Two Mavs sources say they expect Andrew Bogut will choose to join the Cavaliers once he receives a buyout from the 76ers. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 26, 2017

Bogut’s buyout is expected to be just a matter of time. The Houston Rockets were also said to be interested, but it makes sense that the veteran center prefers Cleveland, as they offer an easier path to the NBA Finals and possibly another ring.

If the move does happen, Bogut would be the second veteran who spent the year with the Mavericks to wind up in Cleveland to end the season.