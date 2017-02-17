Andrew Bogut does not expect to be moved before deadline

Dallas Mavericks center Andrew Bogut is expecting to stay put for now.

Bogut was asked recently if he anticipates being moved by the team prior to the February 23 trade deadline.

“That’s not a question for me to answer,” the 32-year-old said, per Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Sports News. “But I don’t think anything’s going to happen.”

Bogut was singing a different tune just last month, which makes sense given the theoretical market for rim-protecting, ball-moving bigs. One prominent Eastern team was also said to have interest in acquiring him recently.

But Bogut’s offensive game has fallen off a cliff (he’s averaging a career-worst 3.0 points per game this season) and various lower body injuries have limited him to just 26 appearances on the year. Those kinds of production and durability concerns severely depress his value, making it seem likely that the former No. 1 overall pick will remain in Dallas through the deadline.