Andrew Bogut admits he would not be surprised if he were traded

It’s safe to say that Andrew Bogut’s first season in Dallas hasn’t gone as he would have hoped, and he might be on the move before it ends.

Bogut said Thursday that he hasn’t asked for a trade, but admitted that he understands the business and might be on the move since he has an expiring contract.

“I’m not silly. I’ve been in this league long enough. I’m an expiring contract,” Bogut said Thursday, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN. “I haven’t asked for a trade, but I know in this league we’re 11-24, and I was being honest. There’s a chance that I get traded. That turned out into a headline that says ‘Bogut wants out,’ which is false, but it’s just one of the things you have to deal with in this league.

“Like I said, they can obviously get some picks back and build for the future by trading some of the veteran guys, and I could be one of them. Hint and emphasis on ‘could.’ I’m not saying I’ve gone to management and asked for a trade, which I haven’t. I also haven’t gone to management and begged them not to trade me. I’m just waiting to see what happens.”

Bogut will probably get dealt if there is interest. One team is reportedly already eyeing him as an upgrade, and they’re likely not alone.